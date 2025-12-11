Government to launch new bus route in Ciudad Colonial starting early 2026

Santo Domingo.- The government announced the launch of a new public bus route that will service the historic Ciudad Colonial district beginning in the first quarter of 2026, as part of a broader effort to improve urban mobility and support the ongoing revitalization of the area.

The route —created under the pilot plan of electric mobility— will use a fleet of five electric buses and serve approximately 12.5 kilometers with around 30 stops: 16 located inside the heart of the historic zone and 14 in areas outside.

Each bus is universal-design equipped, with capacity for 22 passengers, space for wheelchairs, and priority seating for persons with reduced mobility or older adults.

The new service will connect Ciudad Colonial with the Plaza de la Cultura and will integrate with the existing public transit network, providing links to the greater Santo Domingo area via the city’s Metro Line 1. Operation and regulation of the route will fall under the responsibility of the local bus operator and the national transit authority, respectively.

Officials highlight several expected benefits: improved access to and from the historic center, reduction of traffic congestion, lower air and noise pollution, and more accessible mobility for residents and visitors.

As part of the pilot project’s commitment to gender equity, the workforce operating the buses will be composed entirely by women drivers — exceeding the originally planned minimum of 60%. All drivers have received specialized training in eco-driving.

The announcement comes amid broad efforts to rehabilitate the historic district’s infrastructure, including restoration of heritage facades, renovated streets and public spaces, and social-housing improvements.