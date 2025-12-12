Local December 12, 2025 | 8:15 am

Abinader announces historic job growth in free trade zones

37.1% of the total accumulated investment in the free zone sector is of U.S. origin. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader announced that the Dominican Republic’s free trade zone sector has surpassed 200,000 direct jobs, marking a historic milestone driven by sector growth and strong investor confidence. He highlighted that this progress reflects the work of thousands of employees and the country’s reputation as a stable and reliable partner. Since the start of his administration, Abinader said the government has focused on economic recovery, productivity, and building a more robust development model.

Industry Minister Ito Bisonó noted that the sector had fallen to just 119,974 jobs in April 2020 due to the pandemic—one of its lowest points. Five years later, the industry has rebounded, adding more than 80,000 jobs and achieving a 67% increase, reaching its highest employment level to date.
