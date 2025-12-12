Abinader announces historic job growth in free trade zones

37.1% of the total accumulated investment in the free zone sector is of U.S. origin. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader announced that the Dominican Republic’s free trade zone sector has surpassed 200,000 direct jobs, marking a historic milestone driven by sector growth and strong investor confidence. He highlighted that this progress reflects the work of thousands of employees and the country’s reputation as a stable and reliable partner. Since the start of his administration, Abinader said the government has focused on economic recovery, productivity, and building a more robust development model.