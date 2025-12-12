Dominican Republic recognized at NovaGob Awards for Zero Bureaucracy program

Madrid, Spain.- The Dominican Republic won the Digital Transformation award at the NovaGob Excellence Awards 2025 for its Zero Bureaucracy initiative, a program designed to streamline government procedures, reduce regulatory barriers, and improve service efficiency for citizens and businesses. Edgar Batista, director of the Government Office of Information and Communication Technologies (OGTIC), received the award during a ceremony held at the Casa de la Panadería in Madrid.

Batista said the recognition underscores the government’s commitment to building a modern, efficient, and people-centered public administration. He emphasized that Zero Bureaucracy goes beyond the use of technology by transforming how the State operates and prioritizing citizens’ time and needs.

The initiative forms part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen institutional efficiency, increase transparency, and create a more agile and accessible public sector through digitization, process improvements, and the elimination of unnecessary procedures.

The NovaGob Excellence Awards are among the most notable recognitions of public-sector innovation in Latin America, highlighting projects that improve the relationship between government institutions and citizens. With this achievement, the Dominican Republic reinforces its leadership in digital transformation and state modernization.

Launched under Decree 640-20, Zero Bureaucracy is coordinated by an inter-institutional commission led by the Ministry of the Presidency, the Ministry of Public Administration, OGTIC, and the National Competitiveness Council, with participation from multiple government entities that are integrating their services into the initiative.