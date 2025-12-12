Holiday cold wave: mountain towns brace for sharp temperature drop

Santo Domingo.- Temperatures across the Dominican Republic will drop starting December 15, with Valle Nuevo expected to experience the most extreme cold during Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day, reaching between -1°C and 4°C. Meteorologist Jean Suriel explained that the unusually low temperatures are caused by several cold fronts and a large mass of cold air moving in from the Atlantic, as well as polar vortices in the United States that will push colder air toward the Caribbean.

Other mountainous and border areas will also feel significant drops, with nighttime and early-morning temperatures of 9–11°C in towns such as Hondo Valle, Padre Las Casas, El Cercado, Las Matas de Farfán, Loma de Cabrera, Polo, San José de las Matas, San José de Ocoa, Constanza, and Jarabacoa.

Suriel added that the coldest hours will occur between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m., although midday warmth may return due to the country’s tropical climate.