Intrant removes controversial speed wall on Malecón after public backlash

Santo Domingo.-The National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (Intrant) began removing the recently installed speed reduction wall on the Malecón in Santo Domingo on Thursday night, following strong public criticism from drivers and road users who described the structure as dangerous and poorly signposted. The decision came after viral videos circulated on social media showing vehicles “flying” over the wall due to its height and design.

Joel Genao, Intrant’s Director of Transit and Roads, explained that the ongoing work aims to reduce the steepness of the ramps to ensure safer and smoother traffic flow. The original 13.5% gradient is being lowered to 7%, allowing even low-clearance vehicles to pass without difficulty. Intrant teams are working through the night to complete the adjustments, and Genao invited the media to review the final signage and the progress of the project in the coming days.

Genao also criticized some media outlets for claiming that the structure lacked proper signage. He clarified that 17 signs had been installed and warned that inaccurate information “can put lives at risk.”