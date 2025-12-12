Major joint operation targets illegal settlements in Los Haitises

Los Haitises.- Environmental authorities and the Armed Forces carried out a major joint operation to protect Los Haitises National Park from illegal settlements and unregulated farming, resulting in 56 arrests.

The National Environmental Protection Service (Senpa) led the large-scale deployment by air, sea, and land, aimed at halting the spread of unauthorized occupations and agricultural activities that threaten the park’s fragile ecosystem.

The operation included Navy vessels, Air Force helicopters, and specialized military units—such as the Army Commando Battalion, Navy Marine Corps, Air Force Special Forces, and Migration’s Reaction Unit—working alongside park rangers and Environment Ministry guides.

Authorities reported the following results:

56 people detained, including 52 undocumented foreigners and 4 Dominican nationals

Seizure of five mules used to transport supplies for illegal farming

Removal of multiple unauthorized agricultural plots

Confiscation of dozens of sacks of illegally cultivated yautía

Officials emphasized that the operation underscores the government’s commitment to enforcing environmental laws, safeguarding protected areas, and protecting the country’s natural resources.