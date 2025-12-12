U.S. donates emergency equipment to strengthen rural fire departments in DR

Santo Domingo.- The U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic announced that the U.S. Department of Defense has donated a new shipment of emergency equipment through the C5 Denton Program. The donation includes a fire truck, structural firefighting suits, and additional response supplies aimed at strengthening rural fire departments in the southwest of the country.

According to the Embassy, the program has already delivered multiple trucks and equipment benefiting more than 300,000 people in rural communities. The initiative underscores the ongoing cooperation between both nations to enhance security, improve emergency readiness, and support vulnerable populations.