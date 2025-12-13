A trough is bringing showers; temperatures will drop further.

Meteorology forecasts an increase in swell and wind intensity on both coasts and calls for caution at sea.

The trough associated with a frontal system will be to the northeast. It will produce isolated showers, with possible thundershowers, over the north and northeast provinces, the eastern plains, the Central Mountain Range, and the border.

Among the provinces most prone to these precipitations are La Altagracia, La Romana, San Pedro de Macorís, Santo Domingo, San Cristóbal, Peravia, Azua, Barahona, Pedernales, La Vega, Santiago, Monseñor Nouel, Hato Mayor, and Samaná, said the Meteorological Institute.

It predicted hot temperatures during the day, being more noticeable in the evening hours, and that at night and early morning will be cool in the mountains and valleys, where fog and mist will occur, more in areas of Santiago, Espaillat, and Hermanas Mirabal until the morning hours.

Tomorrow, a flow of wind from the east, combined with orographic effects, will induce a windy atmosphere, with cloudy conditions from the early hours of the day, accompanied by scattered precipitation over the northern, northeastern, and eastern slopes and the Central Cordillera.

The weather forecasts an increase in the swell and the intensity of the wind on both coasts of the country, and calls for caution.