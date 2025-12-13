An increase in respiratory viruses has been recorded in children in the National District

Reporters from Listín Diario observed several patients, predominantly children, with common symptoms such as cough, congestion, fever, fatigue, and general malaise. Although most were children, adults with flu-like symptoms were also seen.

Santo Domingo— During November and December, several hospitals in the National District have registered a significant increase in the number of patients affected by various respiratory and gastrointestinal viruses, with children being the most vulnerable group.

Dr. Mabel Jones, director of the Children’s Hospital, confirmed the presence in the environment of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Influenza A and B, H1N1, and some gastrointestinal viruses, all of which are responsible for various infections.

Reporters of Listin Diario visited two health centers and observed several patients, predominantly children, with common symptoms such as cough, congestion, fever, tiredness, and general malaise. Although most of them were infants, adults with flu-like symptoms were also seen.

The tour began at the Robert Reid Cabral Children’s Hospital, where mothers and fathers were seeking urgent medical attention for their children.

In the corridors and waiting rooms, there were children, mainly aged three months to five years, coming for routine check-ups as well as for treatment of flu complications.

Karen de la Cruz, mother of a child, traveled from Haina, San Cristóbal, because her son has had “a fever that won’t go away” and a lot of coughing since the beginning of the month. She indicated that the situation has persisted for the last two months.

At the exact center, Gloribel Santos reported that her three-month-old daughter has been intermittently affected by cough and congestion, symptoms that have worsened over the past few days, prompting her transfer to Santo Domingo.

Dr. Mabel Jones emphasized a series of recommendations for the population, such as: do not send children to school if they present symptoms; use masks if they are already infected; wash hands frequently; do not medicate without the pediatrician’s authorization; and get vaccinated to avoid further problems.

Situation at Ciudad Sanitaria

At the Ciudad Sanitaria Dr. Luis Eduardo Aybar, a case of a five-year-old girl with flu-like symptoms was reported. Her aunt, María Concepción, mentioned that the child has been suffering from flu-like symptoms for several weeks and has required three visits to the center.

“We have brought her here three times and the doctors have told me that it is viral. She has presented cough and fever, but has not been serious,” he said.

The medical team at Ciudad Sanitaria provided epidemiological data indicating 37 cases of acute febrile upper respiratory illnesses in November.

In addition, doctors from the Centro Especializado de Atención Ambulatoria en Salud Dr. Nelson Astacio, attached to the Ciudad Sanitaria, confirmed that most of the cases occurred in children.

Vaccination centers

The Ministry of Public Health has 71 vaccination centers active in Greater Santo Domingo and the National District to combat seasonal influenza. However, employees at the Ministry of Public Health vaccination tent indicated that the influx of people is still not massive.

An employee of the Santo Socorro Hospital, however, assured that they do receive citizens of different ages, including “children with their parents, senior citizens and others,” who can find vaccines against influenza and other viruses.