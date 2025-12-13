Cool temperatures Clear skies in some provinces, rain in others: How changeable will the weekend weather be?

The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) reported that most of the country woke up to mainly clear skies, except for María Trinidad Sánchez, Samaná, Duarte, Hermanas Mirabal, Espaillat, and Sánchez Ramírez, where showers have occurred since dawn, resulting from the dragging of clouds through the moderate east wind and the slight influence of a trough.

During the morning, these rains will move towards neighboring provinces, gradually decreasing.

In the afternoon, more showers are expected, especially in the sectors of Santo Domingo, San Pedro de Macorís, Monte Plata, Sánchez Ramírez, Monseñor Nouel, San Cristóbal, La Vega, and Duarte, with showers predominating towards the southeast during the night hours.

Indomet indicates that tomorrow, Sunday, from the early morning, scattered rainfall, between weak and moderate, will occur in provinces of the southeast, northeast and the Caribbean coast, as a result of the incidence of a trough and the east/southeast wind, especially over La Altagracia, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, María Trinidad Sánchez, Duarte, Samaná, Espaillat, Puerto Plata, among others.

In the morning, cloud cover will prevail along the coasts, gradually decreasing as a drier air mass moves in. During the afternoon, much of the country will experience isolated clouds; however, local effects will combine, and isolated showers are expected in the Central Mountain Range and the northwest.

Cool temperatures

Temperatures during the nights and early mornings will be calm and pleasant due to the time of year, mainly in mountainous areas and inland valleys of the country, where occasional fog and mist may occur.