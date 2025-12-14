Climate: Showers today, downpours tomorrow

The prefrontal trough will begin to move away. However, the humidity transported by the moderate eastward wind will cause showers in the morning over La Altagracia, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, María Trinidad Sánchez, and Samaná.

The Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) predicted that during the afternoon, these precipitations will cover La Romana, San Pedro de Macorís, Santo Domingo, San Cristóbal, Monte Plata, Sánchez Ramírez, Monseñor Nouel, La Vega, among others, until early evening.

Temperatures at night and early morning will be cool, especially in the mountains and valleys, where occasional fog and mist may occur. In the afternoon, it will be hot due to the warm wind from the southeast.

Tomorrow, there will be more rain due to a new trough.