Dominican child found during immigration operations where 28 Haitians were detained

Haitian nationals in irregular migratory status and the Dominican minor with his back turned.

Valverde, Dominican Republic – During a migration interdiction and security operation carried out by the Dominican Republic Army (ERD) in the municipal district of Ámina, Valverde province, two vehicles used for the irregular transport of people were stopped, with 28 Haitian nationals in an irregular migratory situation.

In one of the interventions, ERD soldiers intercepted a white Lexus jeep, license plate G094995, whose driver fled upon noticing the military presence, leaving the vehicle abandoned.

Inside, 20 Haitian nationals were found, including 17 men and 3 women.

In another intervention, another ERD patrol stopped a red Ford Explorer SUV, license plate G202999, whose driver also escaped from the scene, leaving a minor of Dominican nationality abandoned inside.

In addition, 08 Haitian nationals with irregular migratory status were found, including 04 men, 03 women, and 01 minor.

The Dominican minor, the 28 undocumented Haitians, and both vehicles were transferred to the headquarters of the 4th Infantry Brigade to carry out the appropriate legal processes.