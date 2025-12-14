Indomet forecasts that the effects of the trough will continue in several provinces of the country.

Santo Domingo — The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) revealed that a high-altitude trough will continue to affect different provinces in the northeast of the country.

Hato Mayor, Samaná, El Seibo, and María Trinidad Sánchez have experienced showers. Furthermore, according to Indomet, in the coming hours, the upper-level trough will move toward the Hermanas Mirabal, Espaillat, and Puerto Plata areas.

Also, after midday, humidity is expected to decrease in our territory, allowing for clear skies with scattered clouds across much of the nation.

However, in the early hours of the night, showers could affect parts of the Southeast and the Central Mountain Range.

Local forecast

Meanwhile, in Greater Santo Domingo and the National District, partly cloudy skies and occasional showers are expected.

Minimum temperatures will range from 20°C to 22°C (68 – 72°F), and maximum temperatures from 30°C to 32°C (86-90°F).