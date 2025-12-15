Abinader and Collado inaugurate renovation of La Caleta Underwater National Park

La Caleta, Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader and Tourism Minister David Collado inaugurated the first phase of the renovation of La Caleta Underwater National Park, a landmark project with an investment exceeding RD$420 million aimed at strengthening marine conservation, enhancing sustainable tourism, and revitalizing one of the Dominican Republic’s most important historical and cultural sites. Located near Las Américas International Airport (AILA), the renovated park improves the country’s first impression for visitors arriving by air.

The project involved an intervention of nearly 120,000 square meters, including the construction of a 2.74-kilometer seaside promenade, renovated plazas, internal walkways, lighting, landscaping, and modern public facilities. President Abinader highlighted that La Caleta has long been a benchmark for diving and aquatic sports, and stressed the need for an integrated governance model involving national authorities, the Ministry of Environment, local government, and the private sector to ensure long-term preservation and sustainable use of the park.

Sustainable Tourism and Community Development

Tourism Minister David Collado described the renovation as the settlement of a 40-year historical debt with the community of La Caleta, reaffirming the government’s commitment to recovering abandoned public spaces through transparent and responsible investment. He noted that the project is part of a national strategy to revitalize the Dominican Republic’s coastline, benefiting both local communities and international visitors. Temporary park management will be handled by a foundation supported by the private sector, pending the creation of a permanent board of trustees.

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources emphasized the park’s importance as a marine ecosystem reserve, an educational space, and a hub for recreational activities such as scuba diving and open-water swimming. Local authorities highlighted the park’s rich coral diversity and archaeological significance, including indigenous artifacts and historic shipwrecks. With its new infrastructure—pedestrian paths, viewpoints, recreational areas, service buildings, and enhanced security—La Caleta Underwater National Park is repositioned as a flagship destination for eco-tourism, marine conservation, and cultural heritage in the Dominican Republic.