Arajet surpasses 3 million passengers in just three years of operations

Santo Domingo.- Arajet, the Dominican Republic’s low-cost airline, has reached a major milestone by transporting three million passengers since launching operations in September 2022, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing airlines in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The milestone comes during one of Arajet’s strongest months on record. According to official data from the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), the airline carried more than 128,000 passengers in November, excluding connecting travelers. When transit passengers are included, total traffic exceeded 145,000 passengers, placing Arajet as the third busiest airline in the Dominican Republic for the fifth consecutive month and accounting for over 8% of total air traffic in and out of the country.

Arajet’s CEO and founder, Víctor Pacheco, described the achievement as a reflection of the airline’s rapid expansion and operational efficiency. He highlighted that reaching three million passengers in less than three years—while expanding the fleet to 13 aircraft—demonstrates Arajet’s commitment to making the Dominican Republic a strategic air hub for the Americas, connecting key cities across North, Central, and South America with affordable fares.

Pacheco also acknowledged the backing of President Luis Abinader and the Dominican government, noting that institutional support has been essential to the airline’s growth. In November alone, Dominican carriers transported 142,300 passengers, with Arajet responsible for nearly 90% of that total—underscoring its leadership in national commercial aviation and its growing influence in regional air connectivity.