Dominican National Police retire 535 officers across multiple ranks

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of the National Police announced the honorable retirement of 535 police officers as part of its ongoing institutional strengthening and personnel renewal strategy. The measure includes officers from various ranks, ranging from colonels and lieutenant colonels to captains, lieutenants, enlisted, and assimilated personnel, all of whom had completed the required regulatory service time.

According to official police information, 504 officers requested voluntary retirement, in accordance with current legal provisions, with some cases including promotion to the next higher rank. The remaining 31 officers were retired for regulatory reasons, such as length of service, age limits, or time in rank.

The National Police reaffirmed that this process is intended to dignify the police career, ensure orderly succession within the institution, and respect the acquired rights and legal guarantees of all retiring personnel.