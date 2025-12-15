Dominican Republic assumes presidency of Regulatel at Punta Cana assembly

Punta Cana.- The Dominican Republic has assumed the Presidency of the Latin American Association of Telecommunications Regulators (Regulatel) for the second time, reinforcing its leadership role in the regional governance of the telecommunications sector. The presidency was officially taken on by Guido Gómez Mazara, president of the Board of Directors of the Dominican Institute of Telecommunications (Indotel), during Regulatel’s 28th Plenary Assembly, held in Punta Cana, following the transfer of leadership from Colombia.

Upon assuming the role, Gómez Mazara emphasized that the presidency represents a strategic responsibility aimed at strengthening regional regulatory cooperation. He noted that Regulatel serves as a key forum where regulators, operators, and international partners collaborate to address common challenges facing the telecommunications and digital economy sectors across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Key Priorities of the Dominican Republic’s Regulatel Presidency

Under its leadership, the Dominican Republic will promote an agenda focused on closing the digital divide, improving digital security, enhancing service quality and affordability, and adapting telecommunications regulatory frameworks to rapid technological advances. Gómez Mazara stressed that inclusive digital transformation is essential to ensure that technological progress benefits all citizens in the region.

The new presidency also highlights the importance of bi-regional cooperation between Latin America and Europe, reflected in the participation of regulatory bodies such as Spain’s National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC) and the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC). This collaboration aims to harmonize regulatory standards, strengthen predictability in the sector, and promote sustainable development.

With this second term at the helm of Regulatel—having first led the organization in 2011—the Dominican Republic consolidates its position as a key player in regional discussions on telecommunications, digital transformation, and the digital economy, reaffirming its commitment to cooperation, innovation, and inclusive growth across the region.