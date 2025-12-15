Dozens protest at Palace of Justice over SENASA corruption and RD$15 billion embezzlement

Santo Domingo.- Dozens of people gathered yesterday outside the Palace of Justice in Santo Domingo to protest the alleged multi-million-peso embezzlement involving the National Health Insurance (SENASA). Demonstrators held signs demanding accountability as judicial authorities held a hearing to determine pretrial detention measures for those accused of illegally diverting more than RD$15 billion from the state-run health insurer.

Citizens and civil society organizations called for justice, transparency, and stronger anti-corruption measures, arguing that the partial recovery of the misappropriated funds is not enough without firm sanctions to prevent future cases. Police were deployed around the Palace of Justice to maintain public order while the legal proceedings continued. The SENASA corruption case has generated nationwide concern due to its direct impact on public health funds and the management of state resources.

SENASA Financial Crisis and Operation Cobra

The SENASA case gained further relevance following the release of its 2024 financial statement, which reveals a deep financial crisis linked to double accounting practices during the administration of Dr. Santiago Hazim, the main defendant in Operation Cobra. According to the unaudited report, SENASA’s financial position deteriorated sharply, moving from a positive net worth of more than RD$2.9 billion in 2023 to a negative net worth of RD$14.5 billion in 2024, a situation comparable to technical insolvency.

Although SENASA reported revenues of RD$75.4 billion in 2024, operating expenses reached nearly RD$79 billion, resulting in losses exceeding RD$6.2 billion. The deficit was largely driven by increased healthcare claim payments totaling RD$56.9 billion, in addition to reinsurance and operational costs. As the country’s main public health insurer, providing coverage to more than 7.6 million Dominicans, SENASA now faces urgent calls for financial restructuring, stronger oversight, and accountability in the management of public funds.