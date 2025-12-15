Former SENASA Director Santiago Hazim sent to 18 months of pretrial detention in major corruption case

Santo Domingo.- Former National Health Insurance (SENASA) director Santiago Hazim and six other defendants were ordered to 18 months of pretrial detention for their alleged role in a fraud scheme exceeding RD$15 billion at the state-run health risk insurer. The ruling was issued by the Permanent Attention Office of the National District, following a request from the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the high-profile SENASA corruption case.

In the same decision, the court imposed house arrest and travel bans on three additional defendants who cooperated with investigators. Prosecutors identify Hazim as the alleged leader of an organized criminal network that operated over the past five years, using falsified and altered documents to conceal illegal activities within SENASA.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the group systematically defrauded the public health insurer and concealed assets obtained through the scheme. Authorities also allege that Hazim carried out premeditated actions to obstruct the investigation, including attempts to prevent witnesses from cooperating. The case has intensified national scrutiny over the management of public health funds and reinforced calls for stronger oversight and accountability in Dominican public institutions.