Montecristi and Dajabón producers to receive RD$23 million for solar energy projects

Santo Domingo.- The National Irrigation Technology Directorate (TNR) and the Agricultural Bank (Bagrícola) have opened a new call under the Fund for the Promotion of the Technology of the National Irrigation System (Fotesir), aimed at agricultural producers in Montecristi and Dajabón interested in installing solar-powered irrigation systems. The program offers non-refundable incentives of up to 25%, supported by RD$23 million, to promote photovoltaic projects that lower production costs, improve climate resilience, and advance sustainable agriculture in the Dominican Republic.

The call, part of the Bagri-Riego program, will remain open until February 6, 2026, and seeks to boost competitiveness in the agricultural sector by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and promoting efficient, environmentally friendly farming practices. According to TNR director Claudio Caamaño Vélez, solar energy is a key tool for modernizing agriculture, cutting energy expenses, increasing productivity, and strengthening food security while meeting environmental commitments.

Bagrícola project coordinator Steven Baldera highlighted that the initiative also improves financing conditions, extending repayment terms from five to seven years and offering reduced interest rates, including 7% financing for women and zero interest for young producers. To date, hundreds of producers have shown interest nationwide, with Montecristi and Dajabón now joining other regions benefiting from irrigation technology and renewable energy projects.

Eligibility and Project Priorities

The Fotesir call is open to small and medium-sized producers, individuals or legal entities, in Montecristi and Dajabón, with projects capped at 60 kilowatts of installed capacity. Priority will be given to initiatives that replace traditional energy sources with solar irrigation systems, improve water efficiency, rehabilitate pumping equipment, and reduce environmental impact—reinforcing the government’s push toward a more competitive and sustainable agricultural sector.