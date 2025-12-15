President Abinader inaugurates El Cercado–Hondo Valle–Juan Santiago highway

Elías Piña.- President Luis Abinader inaugurated the El Cercado–Hondo Valle–Juan Santiago highway, a major road infrastructure project designed to improve connectivity in the southern border region of the Dominican Republic and stimulate agricultural production and tourism. The president stated that the highway, which had been abandoned for years, represents a strategic step toward integrating historically isolated communities and accelerating regional development.

Built by the Ministry of Public Works, the project covers approximately 22 kilometers and required an investment of more than RD$1 billion. According to Minister Eduardo Estrella, the new road has reduced travel time between Santo Domingo and Hondo Valle from more than six hours to about four, significantly improving mobility for residents, producers, and transporters.

Impact on local development and quality of life

Authorities emphasized that the highway will strengthen local trade, improve access to basic services, and create new opportunities in rural areas, helping to reduce migration to large cities. The road directly connects the municipalities of El Cercado, Hondo Valle, and Juan Santiago, benefiting surrounding communities across Elías Piña and San Juan.

According to official data, more than 45,000 people will benefit directly and indirectly from the project, which enhances territorial integration, boosts agricultural activity, and improves road safety. Local authorities highlighted that the new infrastructure marks the end of years of isolation and reinforces the government’s commitment to sustainable development and security in the border region.