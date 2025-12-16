17 individuals convicted in Operation Discovery 2.0 fraud scheme targeting elderly Americans

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic Public Prosecutor’s Office secured convictions against 17 individuals and two legal entities involved in a transnational criminal network dismantled under Operation Discovery 2.0, an investigation launched in 2023 that uncovered a large-scale scheme of fraud, identity theft, and money laundering targeting retired and elderly U.S. citizens.

Following more than two years of investigations led by the General Directorate of Prosecution and the Santiago Prosecutor’s Office, the First Court handed down prison sentences of seven and four years, ordered the dissolution of two front companies, and mandated the confiscation of assets and transfer of illicit proceeds to the Dominican State.

Clandestine Call Centers and Cyber Fraud

Prosecutor Warlyn Alberto Tavares Reyes explained that the convicted individuals operated from illegal call centers that posed as legitimate service centers. Using advanced technological tools, the network carried out systematic cyber fraud campaigns, stealing life savings from elderly victims in the United States.

International Cooperation and Evidence

The investigation was conducted in coordination with U.S. authorities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Special Division for Transnational Crime Investigation (DEDIDET). Authorities collected more than 450 pieces of evidence, such as court-authorized wiretaps, documents, electronic devices, and witness testimonies, supporting charges of criminal conspiracy, aggravated fraud, identity theft, and money laundering.

International judicial cooperation also enabled the extradition and prosecution of suspects linked to the scheme from U.S. territory.

Asset Seizures and Company Dissolution

Dominican courts ordered the judicial dissolution of Agnes Travel SRL and Urtarte’s Paradise Call Center SRL, companies used to facilitate the fraud. Authorities seized over RD$2 million in cash, US$84,000, vehicles, firearms, electronic equipment, jewelry, and real estate connected to the criminal operation.

Sentences for Key Figures

Among those convicted, Miguel Ángel Camilo Pérez (Camilo/Milo), identified as one of the main leaders of the network, received a seven-year prison sentence.

Others, including Freddy William Urtarte (Metra), Juan Armando Vásquez Ramírez (Peligro), Erick Ángel Peña Núñez, Hayler Andrés Olivares Núñez (Tripplehmusic), Kelvin Antonio Carmona Sánchez (Calvin), and Deuris Antonio Franco De La Cruz, were sentenced to four years in prison. Several additional defendants received four-year suspended sentences.