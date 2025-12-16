Costa Fascinosa begins home port operations at Sans Souci, strengthening Santo Domingo as a Caribbean cruise hub

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM) announced that the cruise ship Costa Fascinosa has officially started home port operations at the Port of Sans Souci, operating from Santo Domingo for the entire cruise season. This milestone reinforces the capital’s growing role in the Dominican Republic’s cruise tourism industry and strengthens the national port system’s international profile.

According to Jean Luis Rodríguez, Executive Director of APORDOM, the arrival of Costa Fascinosa as a home port is part of strategic actions aimed at positioning the Dominican Republic as a leading cruise hub in the Caribbean. The initiative aligns with the Dominican Government’s vision to expand maritime tourism, increase passenger traffic, and generate greater economic impact through port operations.

To mark the beginning of these operations, port authorities and the cruise line exchanged commemorative plaques, a traditional practice in the international maritime industry that represents cooperation, institutional trust, and long-term partnerships. APORDOM reaffirmed its commitment to promoting initiatives that enhance the operability, competitiveness, and global visibility of Dominican ports, further consolidating Santo Domingo as a key departure point for Caribbean cruises.