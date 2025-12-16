Dominican merchants criticize new Solid Waste Law 98-25 over business fees

Santo Domingo.- The president of the Dominican Federation of Merchants (FDC), Iván García, strongly criticized the recent promulgation of Law No. 98-25, which amends Law No. 225-20 on Comprehensive Management and Co-processing of Solid Waste, arguing that the changes unfairly impact the country’s business sector.

According to García, the law was enacted “unexpectedly” and establishes uniform fees that fail to distinguish between large corporations and small or medium-sized businesses. “A company that declares more than RD$10 billion will pay the same as one that sells RD$100 million,” he said, warning that the measure could place an excessive burden on commerce.

The law was promulgated on Monday by President Luis Abinader, as confirmed by the Executive Branch’s legal advisor, Antoliano Peralta Romero.

What Law 98-25 regulates

Law No. 98-25 updates the legal framework governing solid waste management in the Dominican Republic, with the stated goal of strengthening environmental sustainability and promoting a circular economy. The legislation introduces changes to the responsibilities of local governments, private waste managers, and businesses, while expanding the regulatory authority of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

Among its key provisions, the law establishes stricter controls on waste disposal and landfill operations, and introduces progressive measures to reduce pollution, particularly from single-use plastics and foam containers. These products will face gradual prohibitions starting in 2026, except for those that include certified biodegradable additives.

While the government argues that the reforms are necessary to modernize waste management and protect the environment, merchant groups warn that the law, as currently written, could negatively affect economic activity if fee structures are not revised to reflect business size and capacity.