Dominican Republic urges institutional prudence at OAS over Honduras elections

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic took part this Monday in an extraordinary session of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS), convened at its request to address concerns related to the electoral process in Honduras, following the November 30 elections.

During the meeting, Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, who participated virtually, called for institutional prudence, the safeguarding of electoral materials, and for Honduran security forces to continue fulfilling their constitutional role in support of the National Electoral Council (CNE). The session included a report by Ambassador Eladio Loizaga, head of the OAS Electoral Observation Mission in Honduras, on the current electoral situation.

Álvarez stressed that democracy and the rule of law must be based on due process and evidence, warning against political, institutional, or media pressure on the CNE. He emphasized that the National Electoral Council is the only authority legally empowered to administer elections and proclaim official results, and urged the OAS to remain alert to any actions that could undermine the integrity, independence, and legitimacy of the Honduran electoral process, reaffirming that the will of the Honduran people expressed at the ballot box is non-negotiable.