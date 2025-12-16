Duartian Institute launches “Duarte on Horseback” monument on 27 de Febrero Avenue

Santo Domingo.- The Duartian Institute has officially begun the final stage of construction of the first equestrian statue of General Juan Pablo Duarte y Díez, following a groundbreaking ceremony led by its president, Dr. Wilson Gómez Ramírez, with the participation of directors, members, and staff of the institution.

The monument will be installed at the strategic intersection of 27 de Febrero Avenue and Comandante Jiménez Moya–Winston Churchill Avenue in Santo Domingo, one of the capital’s most emblematic areas. The statue will portray Juan Pablo Duarte on horseback, symbolizing his journey across the Dominican Republic to inspire patriotic consciousness and organize the movement that led to national independence and sovereignty.

According to Dr. Gómez Ramírez, the inauguration of the monument is scheduled for January 26, marking the 213th anniversary of the birth of Juan Pablo Duarte. The architectural work also highlights Duarte’s role as the first career military officer and general-in-chief of the Dominican State, adding greater historical, civic, and patriotic value to the 27 de Febrero Avenue boulevard, further strengthening its national significance.