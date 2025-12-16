Frost hits Valle Nuevo for second day as temperatures drop below zero

Constanza.- An intense frost was recorded for the second consecutive day in Las Pirámides, Valle Nuevo, signaling the start of a prolonged period of very cold temperatures expected to last until mid-April 2026 in the mountainous regions of the Dominican Republic.

Meteorological analyst Jean Suriel reported that temperatures dropped to 0.2°C on Monday and fell further to -0.5°C early Tuesday, with a wind chill near -2°C. These conditions caused moisture on vegetation to freeze, producing frost, while frozen fog led to the formation of hoarfrost, a phenomenon typical of extreme cold at high altitudes.

Suriel explained that the unusual cold is linked to the advance of frontal system number 14 over the northern Caribbean, combined with a polar air mass. Cold Atlantic winds are pushing this air into the country, intensifying the temperature drop, particularly in high-elevation areas.