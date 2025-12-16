Scheduled power interruption to impact AILA and multiple areas of Santo Domingo Este

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Electricity Transmission Company (ETED) announced a scheduled power outage this Tuesday that will affect the Las Américas International Airport (AILA) and several energy substations supplying Santo Domingo Este (SDE) and Boca Chica.

The interruption will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. due to maintenance work on the 69 kV Boca Chica–Mega Puerto transmission line, requested by the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) to advance construction on Ecological Avenue in SDE.

During the outage, the following substations will be out of service: Multimodal Caucedo, Parque Cibernético, La Caleta, Las Américas International Airport, Cartones del Caribe, and Zona Franca Las Américas.

ETED assured that the work will be carried out under strict technical and safety protocols to ensure the protection of personnel, users, and electrical infrastructure, as well as the timely restoration of service. Both ETED and MOPC thanked affected users for their understanding as these works aim to improve road and energy infrastructure.