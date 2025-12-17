DIGESETT announces temporary road closures in Santo Domingo’s Colonial City

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation (DIGESETT) announced that temporary road closures will be implemented starting today at 6:00 p.m. in the Colonial City of Santo Domingo due to a fashion event honoring iconic designer Oscar de la Renta.

The measure aims to ensure traffic safety and mobility during the event, which is expected to draw large crowds to the historic district. DIGESETT reported that alternative routes have been established and can be consulted through an official traffic map shared by the institution.

Traffic recommendations for drivers

Authorities urged motorists to plan their routes in advance, drive with caution, and follow instructions from traffic officers deployed throughout the Colonial City. The agency emphasized that the temporary traffic changes are intended to minimize congestion and guarantee the safety of both attendees and residents.