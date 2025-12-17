Haitian merchants block Pedernales border to protest new customs measures

Merchants claim that García changed long-standing trade rules, including the introduction of new taxes, which they say negatively affect cross-border commerce. The measures have also impacted Customs workers, as several employees were replaced following García’s arrival with new personnel at the Pedernales border terminal.

Despite the tension, no major incidents have been reported, largely due to heightened security deployed by the Specialized Corps for Land Border Security (Cesfront). Authorities continue to monitor the situation to prevent escalation.

García’s appointment has been controversial. He was previously transferred from Puerto Plata to Dajabón after disputes with employees and political figures, and later clashed with Haitian merchants in Dajabón over a 2.5% tax increase, prompting his reassignment. In Dajabón, he was replaced this week by lawyer Julio Alejo, a move that helped restore calm at that border crossing.