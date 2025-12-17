Indotel and INDEX sign agreement to strengthen digital literacy for Dominicans abroad

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Institute of Telecommunications (Indotel) and the Institute of Dominicans Abroad (INDEX) have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening digital literacy, financial education, and technological inclusion for Dominicans living overseas, while deepening their connection to national development.

The agreement was signed by Indotel Board President Guido Gómez Mazara and INDEX Executive Director Celinés Toribio, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs for Dominican Communities Abroad. The initiative seeks to expand access to digital skills training, promote the safe and efficient use of digital remittance platforms, and improve cybersecurity awareness, critical thinking against disinformation, and equitable access to virtual education across Dominican diaspora communities.

Remittances and digital inclusion drive economic impact

During the signing, Gómez Mazara underscored the strategic role of Dominicans abroad in the national economy, noting that remittances are projected to represent 12% of the Dominican Republic’s GDP in 2025, up from 10.5% last year. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reducing the digital divide and strengthening institutional ties with Dominicans living outside the country.

Toribio emphasized that the agreement aligns with the constitutional mandate to strengthen ties with the diaspora and ensure equal opportunities, stating that the initiative promotes greater national integration and participation in development processes.

Details of the agreement

Under the agreement, Indotel will provide technical assistance, training content, educational materials, and, when necessary, technological equipment through its digital inclusion programs and Biennial Development Project Plan. INDEX will oversee community outreach, beneficiary support, and coordination with Dominican organizations abroad through its international network.

The two-year, renewable agreement also includes the development of educational campaigns, audiovisual materials, and initiatives to promote responsible digital citizenship, as well as the strengthening of cultural and co-development ties between the Dominican diaspora and the Dominican Republic.