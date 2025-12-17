Israeli Embassy recognizes Dominican institutions for security cooperation

Santo Domingo.- The Embassy of the State of Israel in the Dominican Republic, through its Security Division, held an awards ceremony on Tuesday to recognize members of the Armed Forces, the National Police, and other state agencies for their cooperation and continued support in security matters.

Israeli Ambassador Raslan Abu Rukun highlighted the importance of bilateral collaboration in a global context marked by increasing security challenges, and expressed gratitude to Dominican authorities for their professionalism and constant commitment to safeguarding the Israeli diplomatic mission. The Embassy’s Head of Security also underscored that this cooperation is essential for protecting lives and preventing potential threats, noting the high level of coordination and rapid response by local institutions.

Among the entities recognized were the Ministry of Defense, National Intelligence Directorate, National Police, National Drug Control Directorate, Dominican Army, CESAC, and other specialized units. The Israeli Embassy reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening security cooperation with the Dominican Republic, stressing that this joint effort not only ensures the protection of the diplomatic mission but also reinforces bilateral relations between both countries.