JCE advances technical steps to certify digital signature for new ID Card

Santo Domingo.- The Central Electoral Board (JCE) has completed the generation of cryptographic electronic keys, formally accrediting the institution as a certifying authority for digital signatures. This milestone is part of the rollout of the new identity and electoral card, as well as the national identity card, which will provide citizens with secure digital authentication services.

The key-generation ceremony was led by JCE President Román Andrés Jáquez Liranzo, alongside members of the Plenary and senior officials from the Information Technology and Civil Registry departments. According to the JCE, the process documents the official creation of its Certification Authority, carried out under strict security protocols involving specialized hardware and software.

Secure digital infrastructure for citizen services

Jáquez Liranzo emphasized that technological security depends on both strong regulations and the controlled environment in which systems are created and operated. He explained that the cryptographic keys generated during the ceremony serve as the foundation for issuing digital certificates to Dominican citizens, enabling the future use of digital signatures in public and private transactions.

For security reasons, the ceremony took place in a restricted area, while the step-by-step process was broadcast live to the JCE auditorium, allowing institutional authorities to observe each stage. The successful completion of all 25 required steps resulted in the issuance of the Root Certification Authority digital certificate, officially authorizing the JCE to issue digital certificates as part of the upcoming renewal of the Dominican identity and electoral documents.