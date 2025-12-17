Participación Ciudadana warns corruption remains deeply rooted in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Corruption continues to be a deeply entrenched problem in the Dominican Republic, undermining the political system and public administration, according to a report released by Participación Ciudadana, the Dominican chapter of Transparency International.

The organization expressed concern that, despite official discourse on fighting corruption and impunity, public officials continue to engage in serious and reprehensible practices involving the misuse of state resources. While some officials have been removed from office and are under investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Participación Ciudadana said public trust remains fragile and citizens believe the country is still far from easing vigilance in the fight against corruption.

High-profile corruption cases raise public concern

Among the cases highlighted in the report is the alleged embezzlement of more than RD$15 billion from the National Health Insurance (Senasa) over the past five years. According to prosecutors, the main defendants in the case were recently ordered to 18 months of pretrial detention.

The organization also warned of slow progress in corruption trials, noting concerns over procedural delays and attempts to keep cases pending in the courts. Although it acknowledged the continued work of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Participación Ciudadana stressed that sustained oversight by civil society remains essential.

Convictions and ongoing challenges

Participación Ciudadana cited several convictions in recent years, including cases involving officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, the National Lottery, and a criminal network within the National Police accused of stealing more than 900,000 rounds of ammunition.

The report also raised alarms about the infiltration of drug trafficking into political institutions, particularly within the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM). As an example, it referenced the conviction of former PRM lawmaker Rosa María Pilarte, who was sentenced to five years in prison and had assets confiscated after being found guilty of money laundering linked to drug trafficking.

While acknowledging the approval of important legislation such as the Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, the organization noted that civil society and the press had to actively push back against efforts to block reforms, including those related to citizens’ rights, women’s rights, freedom of expression, and the prosecution of administrative corruption.