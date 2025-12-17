Santiago strengthens tourism with Monument Restoration and City Brand plan

Santiago de los Caballeros.- Work on the first phase of the comprehensive rehabilitation of the Monument to the Heroes of the Restoration in Santiago is progressing steadily, alongside coordinated efforts to strengthen the Santiago City Brand as part of a broader strategy to position the city as a leading cultural and tourist destination in the Dominican Republic.

The initiative is being carried out under a collaboration agreement led by the Ministry of Tourism, in partnership with Compromiso Santiago and the Santiago Tourist Destination Cluster, with the support of the National Directorate of Monumental Heritage, the General Directorate of Museums, and Visit Santiago. These institutions have defined the strategic roadmap for the city’s key tourism and heritage projects.

The intervention at the Monument includes structural maintenance, restoration of materials, upgrades to electrical and lighting systems, revitalization of the Angel of Peace viewpoint, modernization of the museographic proposal, installation of security systems, and improvements to visitor services such as restrooms and the institutional store, all aimed at enhancing conservation and the visitor experience.

In parallel, efforts to consolidate the Santiago City Brand are advancing through promotional campaigns, stakeholder engagement with the private sector, academia and local communities, updated signage at cultural landmarks and strategic tourist points, and participation in national and international tourism and cultural fairs. The process is guided by the Ministry of Tourism and advised by international branding consultant Andy Stalman.