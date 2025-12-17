Trump orders total blockade of sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela

Washington.- U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered a “total and complete blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela, marking a major escalation in Washington’s pressure on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Venezuela is surrounded by a large U.S. military presence in the Caribbean and accused the Maduro administration of using oil resources to finance narco-terrorism, human trafficking, kidnapping, and other illicit activities. The president said the measure is intended to prevent sanctioned crude exports and reclaim assets he alleges were taken from the United States.

Escalation in the Caribbean and impact on oil shipments

The blockade expands a U.S. military operation in international waters of the Caribbean, officially linked to efforts to combat drug trafficking networks operating in the region. While the White House has not specified how many oil tankers will be affected, the move raises uncertainty over the future of Venezuelan oil exports and the broader impact on global energy markets.

The decision follows recent actions by U.S. Southern Command, which has targeted more than 30 vessels since August allegedly connected to drug trafficking and sanctions violations. Last week, U.S. forces seized the Skipper tanker, a vessel sanctioned since 2022 for ties to a Venezuelan “shadow fleet,” while it was transporting crude near Venezuela’s coast. The ship was towed to a U.S. port to begin legal proceedings to seize its cargo.