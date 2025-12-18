Abinader authorizes extradition of Dominican national to the United States

Santo Domingo.- By Decree No. 691-25, issued on December 16, 2025, President Luis Abinader authorized the extradition of Dominican national Felipe Parra Almonte to the United States, where he is wanted to face criminal charges filed by judicial authorities in Massachusetts. The request was formally submitted by the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic through Diplomatic Note No. 2024-0077, dated January 22, 2024.

According to the decree, Parra Almonte is charged in case No. 2281CR262, filed on June 13, 2022 before the Superior Court of Massachusetts, Middlesex County, with two serious offenses: armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, in violation of Massachusetts General Laws.

The extradition request was reviewed by the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, following authorization from the Attorney General’s Office on February 10, 2024. During a public hearing on October 28, 2025, the defendant agreed to a simplified extradition process, voluntarily consenting to be surrendered to U.S. authorities. The decree is grounded in the Extradition Treaty between the Dominican Republic and the United States and Dominican criminal procedure law, and expressly conditions the extradition on the guarantee that Parra Almonte will not face the death penalty.