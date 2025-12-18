APORDOM marks 55th anniversary with historic growth of Dominican ports

Santo Domingo.- As part of its 55th anniversary, the Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM) highlighted the largest expansion, modernization, and institutional strengthening of the national port system in more than five decades, positioning the Dominican Republic as a leading logistics, cruise tourism, and sustainability hub in the Caribbean. Since 2020, under the leadership of Jean Luis Rodríguez, the authority has driven structural reforms that improved port competitiveness, revitalized coastal communities, and attracted major public and private investment.

Over the past five years, the country has recorded more than US$531 million in port investments, benefiting strategic terminals in Puerto Plata, Barahona, Arroyo Barril (Samaná), Cabo Rojo (Pedernales), Manzanillo, Azua, and Puerto Duarte, the latter advancing as the nation’s first green port. Cruise infrastructure expanded from three to five terminals, with arrivals projected to grow from 1.13 million passengers in 2019 to 2.6 million by the end of 2025. Taíno Bay, in Puerto Plata, alone received over 800,000 cruise visitors in 2024, generating thousands of jobs and boosting local economies.

In logistics, expansions at Haina and Caucedo—with an additional US$300 million in planned investment—are expected to push capacity toward 3 million TEUs, consolidating the Dominican Republic as the main logistics hub of the insular Caribbean.

APORDOM also reported major financial reforms, including reducing labor liabilities from RD$1.3 billion to RD$120 million, increasing monthly revenues, and generating annual surpluses of nearly RD$250 million. With more than 60% of port lands titled, international recognition from the OAS, and progress on the Santo Domingo Cruise Megaport, APORDOM projects that by 2026 the country will lead the region in ports, cruise tourism, and maritime logistics.