Dominican Republic elected to lead OAS Group on maritime drug trafficking

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has been unanimously elected to assume the presidency of the Group of Experts on Maritime Drug Trafficking of the Inter-American Commission for the Control of Drug Abuse (CICAD), an agency of the Organization of American States (OAS), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREXRD) announced. The election took place during the 78th Session of CICAD, held in Washington, D.C., where the country was chosen by acclamation by all member states.

MIREXRD stated that this appointment reinforces the Dominican Republic’s commitment to regional security and international cooperation, working closely with the Dominican Navy and the National Drug Council to strengthen hemispheric efforts against maritime drug trafficking. The proposal was presented by Dr. Rafael Guerrero Peralta, president of the National Drug Council, who officially assumed leadership of the expert group.

During the session, representatives from the 34 CICAD member states discussed coordinated strategies to combat transnational organized crime, including maritime drug trafficking and the rising consumption of synthetic drugs such as ecstasy, LSD, and ketamine in Latin America. The meeting also addressed improving national action plans, strengthening financial intelligence to disrupt supply chains, exploring alternatives to incarceration, and promoting security and stability across the Americas.