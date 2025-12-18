Environment Ministry authorizes import of exotic species for National Zoo

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, through the Vice Ministry of Protected Areas and Biodiversity, authorized the importation of two exotic animal species to be incorporated into the exhibits of the National Zoological Park Arq. Manuel Valverde Podestá (ZOODOM). The request, submitted by ZOODOM, aims to strengthen its environmental education, scientific, and recreational programs, with the animals originating from the Department of Natural Resources of Puerto Rico.

After conducting a technical and environmental assessment, the Biodiversity Directorate confirmed that ZOODOM meets the required biosecurity and environmental safeguards to prevent potential risks associated with introducing exotic species. As a result, the Ministry approved the entry of six rhesus monkeys (Macaca mulatta) and two caimans (Caiman crocodilus), deeming them compatible with the zoo’s facilities and management standards.

However, the request to import ringneck parrots (Psittacula krameri) was denied due to their classification as an invasive species, which could threaten native biodiversity and agriculture by competing with local birds for food and nesting spaces. The Ministry reiterated that all decisions regarding species introduction are based on scientific and technical criteria, reaffirming its commitment to protecting ecosystems and ensuring the responsible conservation of biodiversity in the Dominican Republic.