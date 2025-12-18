German passenger arrested at Dominican Republic Airport Las Americas with 17 Packages of suspected Cocaine

The packages were wrapped in clear plastic and black tape

Santo Domingo. – The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) seized 17 packages of suspected cocaine at Las Américas International Airport (AILA), where a German national was arrested shortly before boarding a flight to Frankfurt.

The operation was carried out with the support of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Specialized Airport Security Corps (CESAC), and the General Directorate of Customs (DGA). The suspect was identified as Thomas Petter Haag.

According to DNCD spokesperson Carlos Devers, the case has been referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which is expected to request pretrial measures against Haag in the coming hours for alleged violations of Law 50-88 on drugs and controlled substances.

During interdiction operations at AILA, canine units and X-ray screening systems detected irregularities in the luggage of a German passenger. Following established security protocols and in the presence of a prosecutor, authorities opened the suitcase and discovered 17 packages of a white substance believed to be cocaine.

The packages were wrapped in transparent plastic and black tape. Authorities also seized three mobile phones, cash in Dominican pesos and euros, and identification documents.

Officials confirmed that the detainee was attempting to board a flight bound for Frankfurt, Germany. He was immediately arrested and placed under the custody of the appropriate authorities.

“Investigations have been intensified to determine whether this individual is part of a broader international drug trafficking network and to identify and apprehend potential accomplices,” officials said.

The seized packages were sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) to determine the exact weight and purity of the substance.