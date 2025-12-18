JCE presents new Dominican ID card design

Santo Domingo.- The Central Electoral Board (JCE) presented the official design of the new Dominican identity card, announcing that the nationwide registration process will begin on April 8, 2026 as part of a comprehensive modernization of the national identification system. The card retains its horizontal format while incorporating advanced physical and digital security features aimed at preventing fraud and improving identity verification.

Among the main innovations are grayscale laser printing, halftone security screens, and multiple optical elements such as a honeycomb pattern in the main photograph, a ghost image, and inverted visuals visible only from specific angles. The front of the card will also display the Dominican coat of arms, the gold JCE logo, and the ID number in high relief, allowing for quick visual detection of tampering. The JCE noted that these features comply with international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

A key upgrade is the inclusion of a contactless chip, which will enable electronic identity verification and streamline administrative and digital services. The JCE said the rollout will be carried out progressively nationwide, with further logistical and scheduling details to be announced, reinforcing the goal of a more secure, modern, and digitally integrated identification system.