MIREX: Ministry of Justice will deepen protection of human rights

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) highlighted that the creation of the Ministry of Justice will mark a major step forward in strengthening the protection and promotion of human rights in the Dominican Republic. The new institution introduces a structural approach with a Vice Ministry exclusively dedicated to human rights, aligned with the third axis of Dominican foreign policy and designed to reinforce both national policy and international commitments.

The announcement was made during a panel held in Santo Domingo to commemorate International Human Rights Day (December 10), titled “Justice and Human Rights: the creation of the new Ministry of Justice and the strengthening of the national human rights system.” Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez emphasized that MIREX will deepen its strategic alliance with the new ministry, reaffirming the country’s democratic values and commitment to effective multilateralism. He stressed that human rights are central to state action and called on public institutions, academia, the private sector, and civil society to support a system that prevents violations, ensures accountability, and brings justice closer to citizens.

Panelists underscored that the Ministry of Justice will fill a long-standing institutional gap in managing internal human rights policy and monitoring international obligations. Officials from MIREX, the Executive Branch, and the Attorney General’s Office agreed that the new framework will strengthen inter-institutional coordination, prevention, and prosecution of human rights violations. MIREX also noted that since 2023, the Dominican Republic has been a member of the UN Human Rights Council, reflecting its growing role in defending vulnerable groups and advancing human rights at the international level.