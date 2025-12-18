SeNaSa corruption case sparks protest outside the Attorney General’s Office

Santo Domingo.- José Horacio Rodríguez, president of the Democratic Option party, led a citizen protest in front of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) in Santo Domingo, demanding accountability over the alleged corruption case involving the National Health Insurance (SeNaSa). During the demonstration, Rodríguez warned that as long as access to power depends on money, corruption will persist, citing cases linked to drug trafficking and now SeNaSa as evidence of a deeper systemic problem.

He described the situation as one of “deep and collective outrage,” urging Dominican society to reflect on the type of leaders it elects. Rodríguez labeled the alleged actions as “blatant corruption,” noting that reports indicate bribe requests began as early as October 2020. According to him, those involved assumed office without any real intention of improving public healthcare.

Rodríguez argued that the SeNaSa case reinforces a widespread public perception that state resources exist but fail to reach citizens because they are stolen. He called for exemplary justice but warned that punishment alone is insufficient, stressing that the current system enables corruption across sectors such as health, housing, and public works. He also questioned President Luis Abinader’s control over the state, following official statements that described SeNaSa’s situation as merely a financial deficit.