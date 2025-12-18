U.S. Air Force establishes temporary air base at Las Américas International Airport

Santo Domingo.- Pilots from the United States Air Force established a temporary air base on runway 17-35 at Las Américas International Airport (AILA) as part of contingency response operations. The deployment was carried out by personnel from the 921st Contingency Response Squadron and the 621st Contingency Response Wing, specialized units trained to rapidly activate airfields in challenging or austere environments.

According to information shared by Carter Johnston on X, these units are designed to open, assess, and prepare airfields to support military missions. The 921st Squadron led the evaluation, conditioning, and rapid activation of airport facilities to enable the arrival and operation of aircraft, personnel, and cargo.

Meanwhile, the 621st Contingency Response Wing provided integrated operational support, including meteorology, security, logistics, and air traffic control, ensuring the safe and efficient functioning of the temporary air base during the operation at AILA.