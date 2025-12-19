Dominican Republic to issue 9.4 million new national ID cards; First to be delivered to Abinader in January 2026

Santo Domingo.- The Central Electoral Board (JCE) announced that the country’s first definitive national identity and voter registration card will be officially presented to President Luis Abinader on January 26, 2026, during a ceremony at the JCE auditorium marking the birthday of national hero Juan Pablo Duarte.

JCE president Román Andrés Jáquez Liranzo explained that development of the new ID card began in December 2024 and aims to issue approximately 9.4 million identity and electoral cards nationwide. He also confirmed that mass registration for the new document will begin on April 8 of next year.

The electoral and identity card will be issued to citizens aged 18 and older, while a separate identity-only card will be provided to minors aged 16 to 18, members of the armed forces and police, and legally registered foreign residents. The new card is made of nine layers of polycarbonate, designed to last more than 25 years, and features laser engraving rather than traditional printing, ensuring greater security and resistance to tampering.