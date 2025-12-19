Journalist denounces alleged immigration document scam linked to the General Directorate of Migration

Santo Domingo.- Allegations have emerged of an illegal network operating from within the General Directorate of Migration (DGM) that allegedly sold immigration documents, work permits, and visas to foreign nationals. Several citizens claim they were scammed by Gabriel Alejandro Rodríguez, identified as the alleged ringleader, who reportedly presented himself as a DGM employee. The institution, however, denied that Rodríguez has any employment relationship with the agency.

The complaint was made public by journalist Adolfo Salomón, who called on the DGM to launch a thorough investigation due to the seriousness of the accusations and the potential impact on the credibility and security of the Dominican migration system.

According to the allegations, the network charged fees depending on the type of immigration status, ranging from RD$30,000 for a one-year work permit to RD$70,000 for a ten-year permanent residency. The scheme reportedly included not only work permits and residency documents, but also visa processing and the alleged facilitation of travel for individuals with migration restrictions.

The complaint suggests the existence of a broader structure involving intermediaries and individuals stationed at José Francisco Peña Gómez International Airport, where irregular procedures were allegedly carried out. It was also reported that a person was detained while carrying one of the questioned permits and was expected to be returned to their country. When contacted, authorities at the General Directorate of Migration stated they were not formally aware of the complaint at the time.