Oakhouse Project in La Cuaba is not a landfill, says geologist Osiris de León

Santo Domingo.- Geologist Osiris de León stated that the Oakhouse project planned for La Cuaba is a modern, fully enclosed industrial waste recovery plant and not an open-air landfill or a polluting facility. He explained that the project is designed to process and add value to materials such as glass, plastics, paper, cardboard, metals, and organic waste through controlled industrial methods, generating economic benefits without environmental contamination.

De León said the initiative represents the first step toward developing a future industrial free zone focused on local and regional growth, combining industrial activity with environmental protection and community well-being. He emphasized that, unlike traditional landfills, all materials at Oakhouse will be handled indoors, preventing exposure to rainwater and eliminating the generation of polluting liquids that can affect soil and water sources.

According to the geologist, the site was selected based on strict technical criteria and sits on naturally impermeable basaltic volcanic rock, providing additional environmental protection. The design includes rainwater management systems, perimeter drainage, and four permanent groundwater monitoring wells to ensure transparency and continuous oversight. De León concluded that Oakhouse is a scientifically designed, environmentally responsible project open to public and institutional supervision.