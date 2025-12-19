President Abinader inaugurates final phase of Avenida Ecológica in Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader inaugurated the final phase of the Avenida Ecológica on Friday, highlighting the project as a key driver of national competitiveness, logistics efficiency, and economic development. The roadway strengthens connectivity between Greater Santo Domingo’s main ports, improves foreign trade routes, and directly benefits thousands of citizens by reducing travel times and transportation costs.

Abinader emphasized that the 12-kilometer avenue, built during his administration, enables uninterrupted traffic flow without traffic lights, linking strategic areas such as Santo Domingo East, Boca Chica, La Caleta, and major highway corridors. He noted that the project enhances exports and imports while supporting safer and more efficient mobility for commerce and daily life.

The president explained that the Avenida Ecológica is part of a broader infrastructure strategy that integrates road development with mass transit, water systems, electricity, and public services to promote sustainable growth in Greater Santo Domingo. He cited complementary projects such as the expansion of the Santo Domingo Metro and Cable Car, aqueduct improvements, and increased energy generation capacity as pillars of this development model.

Public Works Minister Eduardo Estrella highlighted the strategic connection between Avenida Ecológica and Las Américas Highway, which includes a new toll plaza and an overpass designed to ease congestion from the Port of Caucedo and improve access to Las Américas International Airport. He said the project will boost tourism, job creation, road safety, and regional connectivity.

Santo Domingo East Mayor Dio Astacio praised the administration’s infrastructure investments, noting their positive impact on mobility and quality of life in the municipality. With this project, the government estimates direct benefits for more than 850,000 people, consolidating Avenida Ecológica as one of the country’s main logistics corridors and reinforcing the Dominican Republic’s road network and economic competitiveness.