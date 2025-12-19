Ten U.S. C-17 Globemaster aircraft operate from Las Américas International Airport

Santo Domingo.- Ten C-17 Globemaster III strategic transport aircraft of the United States Air Force are currently operating from a temporary operations base established at Las Américas International Airport (AILA) in the Dominican Republic, as part of logistical support for Operation Southern Spear under the command of the United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

According to official U.S. Air Force information, the deployment forms part of ongoing military missions in the Caribbean aimed at supporting U.S. Department of Defense operations and presidential priorities focused on disrupting illicit drug trafficking and safeguarding U.S. territory.

Operations at AILA are being conducted by personnel from the 921st Contingency Response Squadron and the 621st Contingency Response Wing, who set up a provisional air base on runway 17-35. The 921st Squadron is responsible for rapidly opening and preparing airfields for military operations, while the 621st Wing, part of U.S. Air Mobility Command, provides specialized capabilities in security, logistics, meteorology, and air traffic control to support expeditionary and rapid-response missions.